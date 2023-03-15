СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли 40 днї як нас зохабела мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ ДУДАШ
народзена Еделински

(1945–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Твойо дзивки Славка зоз супругом Душком, и Веселка, як и унуки Душо и Иґор зоз супругу Сандру и праунучок Матей
Спочивай у мире Божим! Най це ангели чуваю!