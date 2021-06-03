НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. юния наполнї ше жалосни рок як нас зохабела

МЕЛАНИЯ КОЗАР

(1946–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на це навики чуваме – Михал Козар зоз супругу Ксению и їх фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
