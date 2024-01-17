ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. децембра 2023. року зоз смутком у души випровадзаме нашу милу мацер и бабу

МЕЛАНИЯ КОЛБАС

(1954–2023)


Занавше будзеш у наших шерцох и думкох. Любов ґу тебе нє може висцерац час. Твой син Желько Колбас и унук Константин