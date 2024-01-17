ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. децембра 2023. року у своїм 69. року живота после длугей и чежкей хороти упокоєла ше наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ КОЛБАС

(1954–2023)
народзена у Дюрдьове


У смутним чаше жадаме же би ю на драги ґу Господу и ґу вичному животу провадзели зарї шветлосци. Ожалосцени дзивка Саня Хромишова зоз супругом Миколом, унуки Наташа Кисич зоз фамелию, Даря Барбул зоз супругом и Олеся Хромиш
Спочивай у мире Божим!