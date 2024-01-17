ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. децембра 2023. року занавше престало дуркац шерцо милей супруги

МЕЛАНИЯ КОЛБАС
народзена Раґаї

(1954–2023)
з Нового Саду


Памятку на ню з любову у своїм живоце чувац будзе єй ожалосцени супруг Яким
Спочивай у мире Божим!