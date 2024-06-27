СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. юния наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як нє з нами наша мила

МЕЛАНИЯ КОЛБАС
народзена Раґаї

(1954–2023)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки на ню чуваю брат Владимир з фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!