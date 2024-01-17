ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. децембра 2023. року занавше нас напущела моя мила шестра

МЕЛАНИЯ КОЛБАС
народзена Раґаї

(1954–2023)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки на хвильки котри зме вєдно препровадзели буду чувац брат Владимир зоз супругу Иринку, Александар и Иван зоз супругами
Спочивай у мире Божим!