НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. януара наполня ше два роки як престало дуркац шерцо нашей милей мацери, баби и супруги

МЕЛАНИЯ ЛИКОВ
родзена Павлович

(1963–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Твойо наймилши - синове: Звонко зоз Марину, Деян, Желько зоз Ванесу; унучата: Филип, Антония и Лука, и супруг Дюра
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest