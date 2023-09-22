СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. септембра 2023. року наполнєли ше 6 роки як нє з нами наша мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ МАЛАЦКО
народзена Паплацко

(1939–2017)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню чуваю синове Владо, Юлин и Дзвоно зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!