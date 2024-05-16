ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 9. мая занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ МЕДЄШИ (Колєсар)
народзена Шимко

(1942–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на твою доброту и любов навики буду чувац дзивка Блаженка зоз супругом Владом, унук Денис зоз супругу Олю и праунуки Матей и Матеа, унука Снежана зоз супругом Мирославом, и праунуки Емина и Ален
Спочивай у мире Божим!