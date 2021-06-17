СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнюю ше 15 роки як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила супруга, мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
Народзена Шимко

(1935-2006)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на ню навики чуваю єй наймилши
Най спочива у мире Божим!
