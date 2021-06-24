СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. юния 2021. року наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ

(1933‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ню чуваю єй наймилши
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest