ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. новембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила андя

МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ

(1938-2021)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки препровадзени з Вами занавше будземе чувац.
З почитованьом Злата, Славо и Дзвоно з дзецми Надьово
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest