СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. априла наполня ше 6 жалосни роки як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Надь


з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти нам вше баржей хибиш... З любову и почитованьом твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest