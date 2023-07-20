ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 10. юлия занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Папуґа

(1954–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на єй любов, доброту и пожертвовносц у своїх шерцох навики буду чувац – син Михайло зоз супругу Марию и синами Петром и Павлом
Спочивай у мире Божим!