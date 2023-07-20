ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 10. юлия занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Папуґа

(1954–2023)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ню буду чувац – дзивка Терезка зоз супругом Славком, унука Тамара зоз супругом Денисом и їх дзивку Леонтину, и Марияна зоз супругом Иваном и їх сином Мижом
Спочивай у мире Божим!