СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. авґуста наполнюю ше 40 днї як до вичносци пошла наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Папуґа

(1954–2023)
з Руского Керестура


У своїх молитвох и шерцох красни памятки навики буду чувац син Мижо и дзивка Терезка зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!