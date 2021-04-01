СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. априла наполнюю ше 5 смутни и жалосни роки як нас занавше напущела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Надь

(1963–2016)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а боль у наших шерцох остава, и любов ґу тебе и красни памятки, оставаю навики. Твойо найблїзши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
