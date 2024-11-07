ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 30. октобра 2024. року у своїм 85. року, занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ ПАСТОВНЇЦКИ
народзена Рац

(1939–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Остатнї поздрав од синох Владу и Михала и унуки Патрициї Вашу любов, пожертвовносц и красни памятки на вас, навше будземе чувац у своїх шерцох.
Спочивайце у мире Божим!