ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. мая 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ ПЕРЕПЕЛЮК

(1939–2021)


У наших думкох и шерцох останєце занавше и нїґда вас нє забудземе. Син Славо, нєвеста Оленка, унуки Тияна и Келвин зоз фамелиями зоз Канади
Спочивай у мире Божим!
