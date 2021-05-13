ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. мая 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ ПЕРЕПЕЛЮК

(1939–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на це будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Син Дюра, нєвеста Славка, унуки Ясминка и Мирко зоз фамелиями зоз Канади
Спочивай у мире Божим!
