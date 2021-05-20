ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. мая 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила шестра

МЕЛАНИЯ ПЕРЕПЕЛЮК

(1939–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на це будземе навики чувац у наших шерцох. Шестра Фема, андя Гелена, брат Владо и шестра Злата зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
