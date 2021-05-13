ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. мая преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила кума

МЕЛАНИЯ ПЕРЕПЕЛЮК

(1939–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Навики ю будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Од старей куми Надьордьовей и кумчеца Ясни зоз супругом Николом и дзецми
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
