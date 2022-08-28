СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. авґуста 2022. року наполнї ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ РАМАЧ
народзена Дудаш

(1943–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Прешол жалосни рок, а остала пражнїна, смуток и боль у моїм шерцу. Навики будзеш жиц у наших шерцох, молитвох и думкох. Вше з тобу твойо найблїзши и наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
