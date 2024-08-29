СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. авґуста 2024. року наполнєли ше три жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабела мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ РАМАЧ
народзена Дудаш

(1943–2021)


Преходзи час, а остала пражнїна, смуток и боль у моїм шерцу. Вше баржей хибиш, алє жиєш у наших шерцох, молитвох и думкох. Твойо найблїзши
Спочивай у мире Божим!