ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. авґуста 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ РАМАЧ
народзена Дудаш

(1943‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


У думкох и молитвох кажди дзень будзеш з нами. Будземе ше мириц зоз найкрасшима памятками на твою любов, витирвалосц и сцелосц давац себе у каждей хвильки шицким нам. Ожалосцени: дзивка Славка, жец Юлин и унук Златко
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest