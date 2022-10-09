СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 2 роки як нас зохабела наша мац

МЕЛАНИЯ РУСКАЇ

(1934–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню буду чувац син Яким зоз супругу Єленку
