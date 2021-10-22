СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. октобра наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац

МЕЛАНИЯ РУСКАЇ

(1934‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


Син Кимо зоз супругу Єленку
Спочивай у мире Божим!
