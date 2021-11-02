СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. новембра 2021. року наполнї ше рок як нас зохабела наша мила

МЕЛАНИЯ САЛАМУН
народзена Новта

(1943–2020)
з Дюрдьова


Занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох и красних здогадованьох. Супруг Силвестер, син Борис, нєвеста Ружица, унуки Никола и Наташа
Спочивай у мире Божим!
