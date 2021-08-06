СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

У авґусту ше наполнї рок як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

МЕЛАНИЯ ЧИЗМАР

(1947‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню навики чуваю фамелиї – Бруґошово, Кишпетьово и Кривокучово
Най спочива у мире Божим!
