СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. юния наполня ше дзешец роки як нє зоз нами наша мила мама и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ ЧОРДАШ
народзена Шанта

(1941–2014)
з Руского Керестура


Мила мамо дзешец роки прешло, а час нє зменшал боль и смуток за тобу. Любов и доброту котру ши нам давала, навики буду чувац твойо наймилши