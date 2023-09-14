ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. септембра 2023. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила шестра и тета Мея

МЕЛАНИЯ ШЛЇВИЧ
народзена Гайдук

(1949–2023)
зоз Кули


Мила наша шестричко и тето, у думкох и молитвох будзеш жиц з нами до воскресеня. Твоя шестра Анґелка Кошаркова зоз мужом Якимом и унуками Жельком и Сандру зоз Боґданом. Твой мили брат Звонко Гайдук зоз сином Майклом и дзивочку Мишелку зоз Австралиї. Твоя Наташа Русковскова зоз супругом Дюром и сином Дзвонком и Деян Новович зоз фамелию зоз Вербасу. Памятку на це будзе чувац и шицка Гайдукова и Шлївичова родзина
Спочивай у мире Божим!