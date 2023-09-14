ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 5. септембра 2023. року после чежкей хороти зохабела нас наша мила мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ ШЛЇВИЧ
народзена Гайдук

(1949–2023)
зоз Кули


Красни памятки на єй нєсебичну любов, доброту и пожертвовносц занавше будземе чувац у своїх шерцох. Ожалосцени син Александер зоз сином Неманьом и син Слободан зоз дзивку Сару
Най спочива у мире Божим!