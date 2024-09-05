СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. септембра 2024. року наполнєл ше рок як ши нє з нами, наша мила

МЕЛАНИЯ ШЛЇВИЧ
народзена Гайдук

(1949–2023)
зоз Кули


Хибиш нам и вше ши нам у думкох. Твоя шестра Анґела и шовґор Яким Кошарково
Спочивай у мире Божим!