ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Остатнї поздрав милей Меланки котра ше упокоєла 5. септембра 2023. року

МЕЛАНИЯ ШЛЇВИЧ
народзена Гайдук

(1949–2023)
Руски Керестур


Мила Меланко, нїґда нє прежалєна анї забута. Твойо шерцо дуркало за шицких нас. Господ Бог єдини котри шицко видзи и зна. Змиловал ше над Тобу и Твою чежку хороту и притулєл це ґу себе, дзе нєт жалю и болю.
Спочивай зоз ангелами у миру и Божей радосци. Твоя тета И. Олеярова зоз своїма унуками