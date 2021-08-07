ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

МЕЛАНИЯ ШОВШ
народзена Надь

(1944‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Милей куми од кумчатох – Веселки и Славки зоз супругом Душком и дзецми
Най вас ангели чуваю!
