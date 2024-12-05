ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. новембра 2024. року нєсподзивано ме зохабела моя мила мац

МЕЛАНИЯ ҐОВЛЯ
народзена Бики

(1945–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Мила мамо, зохабела ши ме у вельким смутку и болю. Дзекуєм ци за шицку твою потримовку и любов хтору ши ми нєсебично давала.
Твоя дзивка Весна