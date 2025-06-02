СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. мая 2025. року наполнєли ше смутни 6 мешаци як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ ҐОВЛЯ

(1945–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Мила наша, спочивай мирно у цихосци вичного дома, а ми будземе чувац памятку на твою милу подобу! Твойо наймилши: дзивки Весна и Таня, жец Дюра и унучата Теодора и Ґлориян