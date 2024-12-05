ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. новембра 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ ҐОВЛЯ
народзена Бики

(1945–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Наймилша наша – спочивай мирно у цихосци вичного дома, а ми будземе чувац памятку на твою милу подобу и доброту! Твойо: дзивка Таня, жец Дюра и унучата Теодора и Ґлориян