ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей мацери и баби

МЕЛАНИ СИВЧ

(2. VII 1933 – 9. X 2023)
з Дюрдьова


Хтора нас нєсподзивано зохабела и преселєла ше до вичносци. Часи препровадзени зоз вами останю нам у вичним паметаню. Вашо наймилши: дзивка Мария и унук Коста Кузмово з Руского Керестура
Спочивайце у мире Божим!