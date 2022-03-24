Наиходзаци цеплєйши марцовски днї, днї початка яри и вельконоцних шветох, виполнюю нас зоз смутним здогадованьом на таки єден дзень, кед нас пред єденац роками зохабела наша мила мама и баба
МЕЛАНКА САКАЧОВА учителька у пензиї народзена Гудак
(1929–2011) з Руского Керестура
Смуток нас и далєй обнїма пре тельо того цо зме нє сцигли вєдно прежиц и дожиц, алє нашо шерца, и нашо думки и далєй виполнюю здогадованя на єй мудри, цепли родительски слова и щири поради, хторим анї кус преходзаци роки нє одбрали од родительскей щиросци и цеплоти. Дзекуєме ци за твою доброту, любов и пожертвовносц, дзекуєме ци же ши була зоз нами, же ши остала у наших шерцох. Син Звонимир зоз супругу Марию и синами Александром и Владимиром, дзивка Зденка зоз супругом Владимиром и дзивчатами Мелиту и Андрейку
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
МЕЛАНКА САКАЧОВА was last modified: марец 24th, 2022 by Marija
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.