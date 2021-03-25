НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наиходзаци цеплєйши марцовски днї, днї початка яри и вельконоцних шветох, виполнюю нас зоз смутним здогадованьом на таки єден дзень, кед нас пред дзешец роками зохабела наша мила мама и баба

МЕЛАНКА САКАЧОВА
народзена Гудак

(1929–2011)
з Руского Керестура


Смуток нас и далєй обнїма пре тельо того цо зме нє сцигли вєдно прежиц и дожиц, алє нашо шерца, и нашо думки и далєй виполнюю здогадованя на єй мудри, цепли родительски слова и щири поради, хторим анї кус преходзаци роки нє одбрали од родительскей щиросци и цеплоти. Дзекуєме ци за твою доброту, любов и пожертвовносц, дзекуєме ци же ши була зоз нами, же ши остала у наших шерцох. Син Звонимир зоз супругу Марию и синами, Александром и Владимиром, дзивка Зденка зоз супругом Владимиром и дзивчатами, Мелиту и Андрейку
Спочивай у мире Божим!
