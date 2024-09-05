СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешол рок як нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

МЕЛАНКА ШЛЇВИЧ
дзивоцке Гайдук

(1949–2023)
зоз Кули


Твою любов, пожертвовносц и потримовку занавше будземе чувац у своїх шерцох. Твойо синове Александар и Слободан зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!