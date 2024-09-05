СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешол рок як у вичносци наша мила тета

МЕЛАНКА ШЛЇВИЧ
дзивоцке Гайдук

(1949–2023)
зоз Кули


Мила тето, вашу любов, пожертвовносц и животни поради навики будземе паметац. Наташа, Дюра и Звонимир Русковски
Вичная памят!