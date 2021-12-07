ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

У Бечу 24. новембра 2021. занавше нас зохабел

МИКОЛА (АРСЕН) ЙОВАНОВИЧ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз смутком го на остатню драгу випровадзели його дзеци Олґица, Єлица (Єлка) и Славко, унуки и праунуки. Ґу їх жалю придружує ше фамелия Йованович, Лакатош, Шанта и Перкович як и числени приятелє.
