СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. юлия будзе пол рока як вецей нє з нами наш мили оцец и дїдо

МИКОЛА ГОРНЯК

(1956–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти занавше останєш у наших памяткох, и нїґда це нє забудземе. Зоз любову и почитованьом це споминаме. Твойо наймилши син Деян, дзивка Єлена, жец Зоран и унукове Ацо и Маре
Спочивай у мире Божим!