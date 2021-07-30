ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Пошол ши од нас предвечаром, 22. юлия 2021. року. Пошол ши жиц живот вични.

МИКОЛА ДЮРАНЇН

(1942–2021)
зоз Сримскей Каменїци


На остатню драгу випровадзели це синове Борис, Иван и Иґор, нєвеста Ясмина, Ясна и Снежана, и унукове Альоша и Серґей.
Най це ангели чуваю у вичносци
