ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. юлия 2021. року на свою драгу до вичносци пошол мой мили супруг

МИКОЛА ДЮРАНЇН

(1942–2021)
зоз Сримскей Каменїци


Свой спокой пренайдзеш у вичносци, а я за тобу будзем навше жаловац. Супруга Агнета
Спочивай у мире Божим!
