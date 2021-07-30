ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. юлия 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш бачи

МИКОЛА ДЮРАНЇН

(1942–2021)
зоз Сримскей Каменїци


Красни памятки на ньго будзе чувац фамелия Дюранїн зоз Дюрдьова
