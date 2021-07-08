ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. юлия зохабел нас наш колеґа, комерциялиста „Руского слова” у пензиї

МИКОЛА КУЧМАШ

(25. VII 1936 – 4. VII 2021)
з Нового Саду


Колектив НВУ „Руске слово”
